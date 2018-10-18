Middle East And Africa Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) Therapy Devices Market Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2018-2023

Middle East and Africa Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) Therapy Devices Market size was around USD 13.91 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 18.91 million by 2023. It captures 8% of the global market.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices are used for delivering pure oxygen (100%) to tissues in the body under higher atmospheric pressure. Atmospheric pressure in hyperbaric oxygen chambers or devices is increased from one to three times higher than normal atmospheric pressure which in turns fight bacteria and also stimulates the release of a substance called growth factors and stem cells promoting healing.

Development of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds and rising incidence of wound site infections. Moreover, raise in the demand for leisure adventure activities is anticipated to drive growth of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market over the aforementioned forecast period.

However, high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices and reimbursement coverage are factors restraining market growth; these could also obstruct further product development and overall demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices.

The market is segmented by product and application. By product the market is segmented into Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices, and Topical HBOT Devices. Monoplace HBOT devices is the market leader capturing over 76% of the total revenue in 2018. The commercial availability of Monoplace systems and increased adoption of such devices, owing to ease of handling and less requirement of hospital gas supply are few factors that are responsible for its revenue share in 2018. Furthermore, the Monoplace HBOT devices category is likely to witness the highest CAGR. The steadily rising demand for Monoplace systems in hospitals & clinics owing to its higher availability in the market is the key factor, which is likely to boost market growth. Multiplace hyperbaric chamber is growing with the highest CAGR. But still, the rising requirement of treating growing number of patients in one cycle has resulted in raised demand for such systems in large-scale hospitals, which is expected to drive the market over the aforementioned forecast period.

Additionally, these devices can accommodate huge number of patients with different conditions and also help in monitoring by medical staff for every patient’s signs and symptoms. Therefore, the overall cost of the services for patients is low in contrast to Monoplace devices, which also increases the adoption rate of such devices. The key Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of Multiplace chambers is that they allow for extended patient treatment time. The growing awareness among the hospital professionals about the benefits of this system is expected to boost the market. By application the market is categorized into Wound Healing, Infection Treatment, Decompression Sickness, Gas Embolism, Others. By application, wound healing is the market leader because of the rising prevalence of chronic & acute wounds and wound site infection. The rising healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of obesity & diabetes, and growing aging population are some of the key factors that result in surging demand for treatment of chronic and acute wounds. By geography the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa. It is last in terms of market share.

Major players of HBOT devices market include Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc.; Fink Engineering; ETC Hyperbaric Chambers (Environmental Tectonics Corporation); HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT; HEARMEC; IHC Hytech B.V. (Royal IHC); Hyperbaric SAC; Sechrist Industries, Inc.; OxyHeal International; and SOS Group Middle East and Africa Ltd.

