Global Biopesticides Market is forecasted to reach $4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2016 and 2024. Biopesticides are naturally occurring substances that control pests by non-toxic mechanisms. It is derived from natural materials such as bacteria, fungi and virus or substance produced by plants which contains genetic material or Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs). Biopesticides are usually less toxic as compared to conventional pesticides and include substances that interfere with growth or mating, such as plant growth regulators. At present, Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is most widely used insecticide which is useful for pest control. They target only the specific and affect only the target pest with regards to a broad spectrum.

The global biopesticides market is majorly driven by increased knowledge among the end-users and advancements in biotechnology and bio-pesticide technology. Moreover, encouragement for organic farming from various government organizations rise in research and development, for advanced farming innovations has also supplemented the growth of the market. However, negative perception and low availability along with low shelf-life of biopesticides may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging technologies would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The biopesticides market is segmented on the basis of product type, active ingredient type, crop type, application and geography. By product type, it is further segmented into bioinsecticides, bionematics, biofungicide, and bioherbicide. Active ingredient type segment is further categorized into microbial pesticides, plant-based pesticides and biochemical pesticides. By crop type, the market is sub-segmented into permanent crops, arable crops and others. Furthermore, the application segment is bifurcated into post-harvest, seed treatment application, and on-farm application.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, Italy, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players in the global biopesticides market include San Jacinto Environmental, Isagro SpA, BioWorks, Inc., Troy Biosciences, Inc., Supplies, Bayer CropScience Ag, Syngenta Bioline Ltd. Dow AgroSciences LLC, AgBiTech Pty Ltd, GreeNeem, and Sibbiopharm Ltd., among others.

Scope of Biopesticides Market

Product Type Segments

Biofungicide

Bionematics

Bioinsecticides

Bioherbicide

Active Ingredient Type Segments

Biochemical Pesticides

Microbial Pesticides

Plant-Based Pesticides

Crop Type Segments

Arable Crops

Permanent Crops

Others

Application Segments

On-Farm Application

Post-Harvest

Seed Treatment Application

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

