Global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market: Rising usage of Tetramethylene Oxide in Industrial Applications Support the Market Growth Significantly; BioAmber Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF, and Dow Chemical

The global 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) market is expected to grow at growth rate of 6.5% to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 150 pages.

1,4-Butanediol, also referred as BDO or BD, is a non-hazardous, slightly toxic, and colorless solid or liquid organic chemical substance. This chemical is widely used in various industrial applications as a coating raw material, solvent and as a pharmaceutical production purpose. Broadly, this chemical compound is used in manufacturing sealant and adhesive chemicals, polyurethanes, intermediates, and elastic fibers. The production of 1,4 BDO is increasing considerably according to the U.S. Government Statistical Index. Of which, half of its production is dehydrated to tetrahydrofuran (THF) to develop fibers.

• Of the various application area, Tetrahydrofuran (THF) captured the highest share of the global industry. This segment captured 48.32% share in 2016 and is projected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share, more than 50% of the global market. Presence of large number of industries for this market in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is considered to be a primary growth factor for this region.

• Key companies such as BioAmber Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and LyondellBasell Industries are operating in this market

• Strategic initiatives by key companies to capture significant market share drive the industry growth. For instance, in September 2017, BASF Corporation has increased prices for 1,4-BDO and its derivatives in European regions in order to generate high revenue.

– Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

– Polyurethane (PU)

– Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

– Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL)

