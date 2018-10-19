Global Acetyls Market is estimated to reach $39.4 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024. The acetyl is a functional group of organic compounds that consists of a methyl group with single bond attached to carbonyl. Acetylation is the chemical process of introducing of an acetyl group into a molecule. It is used in a wide range of applications comprising of solvents, paints, medicines, adhesives, and others. They are also used in modification of histones and proteins.
Increasing demand from food and beverage industry, rising use in medical application, growing research and development, and growing demand for acetyl in paints and coatings are the major drivers expected to propel to growth of the global acetyls market. However, decreasing demand for solvent borne adhesives could hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies, and increasing application would provide various growth opportunities in the coming years.
The global acetyls market is categorized as product type, and geography. Product type is segmented as acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, ethyl acetate, acetic anhydride, and others.
By geography, the global acetyls market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S. and Rest of North America are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major companies operating in this market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BP p.l.c., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, and Celanese Corporation, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Acetyls Market with respect to major segments such as product type and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Acetyls Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Acetyls Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Acetyls Market
Product Type Segment
Acetic Acid
Vinyl Acetate Monomer
Ethyl Acetate
Acetic Anhydride
Other Product Types
Geographical Segment
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
