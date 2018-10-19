Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.23 billion by 2025 End, Discloses

The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to grow at growth rate of 5.6% to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 108 pages.

According to the World Health Organization, Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a debilitating condition, characterized by the elevated pulmonary vascular resistance and pulmonary arterial pressure. The condition may lead to the failure of right ventricular or patient’s death. PAH can be hereditable, idiopathic, or associated with conditions such as congenital heart disease, connective tissue disease, hypertension, and HIV infection. PAH is categorized under rare disease as the prevalence of PAH is very low, with an estimated prevalence of around 15 to 50 cases per million population. However, the prevalence of this disorder is increasing during the past few years owing to the risk factors such as smoking, tobacco consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and other idiopathic conditions.

The market for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is primarily driven by the favorable government initiatives for the development of orphan drugs. The government provides benefits in terms of enhanced patent protection term, tax incentives etc. Rare Disease Act 2002 and The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 are the two important acts which facilitate the distribution and ethical usage of orphan therapeutics. For instance, The ODA facilitates tax credits up to 50.0% of overall research cost, protocol assistance, waiver in U.S. FDA fees and clinical tax incentives. This fact would, in turn, encourage key players to invest in this industry, augmenting the market growth to great extent.

Furthermore, growing awareness coupled with a well-planned reimbursement structure resulted in superlative diagnosis rate for PAH conditions across the globe, driving the industry growth. However, patent expiry of blockbuster therapeutics pulls back the industry growth to some extent. For instance, PAH drugs such as Uptravi (2023), Orenitram (2024), and Opsumit are expired in near future.

Key Takeaway:

 Drug class is divided as Soluble Guanylyl Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators, Prostacyclin and Analogs, Phosphodiesterase-5, and Endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA). Of these, ERA dominated the PAH market with a substantial share of over 40% throughout the forecast period.

 There are currently three approved ERA drugs namely Ambrisentan (Letairis in the U.S. from Gilead and Volibris in ex-US from GSK), Bosentan (Tracleer from Actelion), and Macitentan (Opsumit from Actelion).

 Tracleer and Opsumit target both the ETB and ETA receptors, whereas Volibris/Letairis targets only the ETA receptor. The cumulative sales from both drugs are projected to decline marginally in a future period.

 On another hand, drugs targeting the prostacyclin pathway accounted for over 40% revenue share of the global industry in 2017.

 Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer, Novartis, and Merck are some of the key players in the global market. Key players are actively engaged in expanding their presence in the potential market through strategic initiatives.

 For instance, in January 2016, Actelion Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial availability of Uptravi (Slelximab) in the U.S., which was previously approved in December 2015. This has helped the company to strengthen its leadership in PAH portfolio.

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows: Market, by drug class: Prostacyclin and Analogs, Soluble Guanylyl Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators, Endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) and Phosphodiesterase-5;

MARKET, BY REGION

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• India

• China

• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

• Pfizer, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Novartis

• Bayer

• Merck

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

