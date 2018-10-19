Global Recreation Management Software Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Market synopsis:

Recreational management software specializes in mapping, planning and administrating recreation and sport programs, as well as activities for people from various backgrounds.

Recreation management software is divided into different segments on the basis of end user, organization, application, solutions, and deployment.

Currently, with growing concern of environment and rising number of industries emitting harmful pollutants, it has become increasingly important for people to remain fit. Also, growing popularity for gym, healthcare and training centers among the youth is significantly increasing. Moreover, recreation management software offers its services in various field such as healthcare, education & academic, sports training center, community center, municipality center, and government. Emerging economies such as India where the popularity of the sport is growing day by day demand for sports club is increasing. Owing to this, the sports and training centers is expected to significantly grow over the forecast period.

Constant innovation in technology among the market players has created a positive impact on the recreation management software market. The solution providers offers user-friendly system to access the internet on a computer or mobile device and get the regular updates at lower cost.

However, increased awareness of healthcare centers among the youth and increase in demand for recreation events extensively conducted by IT companies, is anticipated to drive the recreation management software market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, lack of proper IT infrastructure in the emerging economies along with lack of healthcare centers are presumed to hinder the growth of recreation software market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Perfect Mind Inc. (U.S.),

EZ facility Inc, (U.S.),

Yardi System Inc,(U.S.),

Active Network LLC, (U.S.)

, Civicplus (U.S.),

Legend Recreation Software Incorporation(U.S.)

,Jarvis Corporation (U.S.),

EMS software LLC( U.S.),

RECDESK LLC (U.K),

Com(U.S.)

Dash Platform ( Australia).

Segmentation:

Recreation management software market has been bifurcated into solution, deployment, organization, application, and end user.

Recreation management software market has been categorized based on solution which includes venue management solutions, registrations solutions, ticketing solutions and event solutions. Deployment based recreation software is sub-segmented into software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

Furthermore, on the basis of organizational size the recreation software is subcategorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Lastly, the recreation software market is sub segmented on the basis of end user which includes healthcare, education & academic, sports training center, community center, municipality center and government.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the recreation management software has been categorized into North America, Europe Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America is anticipated to be a leading region in the recreation management software market. This is due to the increase in the number of health care centers and growing concerns of health issue such as obesity and heath diseases. The U.S and Canada are the prominent countries in the region. Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth in recreation management software market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the recreation market. India and China are presumed to be prominent countries of this region. This is attributed to increase in disposable income of middle class people and rise in demand for the leisure lifestyle which are supposed to be the major drivers for the recreation market over the review period.

Intended Audience:

Recreation management software provider.

Software Solution providers

Small and Medium Enterprises

Recreation Agencies

Government

Community centers

Research Firms

