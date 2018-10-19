RIKSOF to showcase its BI expertise at Gitex Technology Week 2018

Introduction

RIKSOF is an industry leader in implementing comprehensive apps in enterprises and empowering them with business intelligence and machine learning capabilities. RIKSOF develops technology driven apps that analyze data and present actionable information to executives, managers and other corporate end-users to make smart business decisions.

Description

RIKSOF equips organizations with abilities to leverage diverse data types and transform it into usable forms to make more calculated choices. The tools that are used for BI are open technologies that reduce ownership costs and allow for easy integration with other platforms. RIKSOF has proven experience in creating dynamic dashboards powered by data analytics for performance measurement by comparing KPIs against benchmarks. RIKSOF representatives will be on hand to showcase its widely acclaimed business intelligence and machine learning capabilities in the upcoming Gitex 2018.

Some of the Industries we cater to are as follows:

Industrial enterprises:

RIKSOF’s BI solutions are built to handle enterprises with large volumes of users and queries. It fulfills the data requirements of end users regardless of their level of technical expertise.

Healthcare:

Healthcare data comes in different sizes and forms. RIKSOF combines many structured and unstructured data sources and creates a centralized data repository across the organization.

Retail:

RIKSOF empowers business users with the ability to discover redundancies in data and identify winning strategies for the products or brands.

RIKSOF’s BI solutions reduce costs and maximizes the profitability of an organization and equips them with on-time information to stay one step ahead of the competition.

“I am delighted to be a part of this year’s Gitex technology week and look forward to exploring the new innovations and technological breakthroughs in the field of BI and AI. I am representing RIKSOF, to showcase its expertise in custom mobile and cloud app development and also to share my knowledge and learn as much as possible”

Raafay Ali (Director, RIKSOF)

Where to find us!

Visit us at GITEX Technology Week in Hall no. 1, Stand no. A1-11 to collaborate and share business knowledge for growth or you can visit our site here http://www.riksof.com