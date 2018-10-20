Global Connected Living Room Market is estimated to reach $886 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2024. The internet and digital age has changed the way a consumer enjoys at home. The popularity of connected living room is spreading globally. Living room connected devices includes any items of consumer electronics which are normally found in living room such as televisions, radios and games consoles, among others.

Several established companies have already entered the market, but the potential revenues from the devices have proved tempting for the new entrants as well. Device manufacturers and broadband service providers, together are now engaged in providing customized services with internet connected living room. Cloud service providers are now increasing their presence in the internet connected living room market as a place to store their content and to manage their authorized personal media collections.

Increasing penetration of internet & smartphones in emerging countries coupled with rising popularity of wearable devices and customized services are fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, high demand for web-enabled devices and rising awareness of IoT also supports the growth of the market. However, cybersecurity and rising complexity of these devices may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped markets, entry for new players and customized services according to the customers’ needs would provide market opportunity in the forecast period.

The global connected living room market has been segmented on the basis of component, product and geography. By component type, the market is segmented into sensors, thermostats, cameras, data storage systems, communication devices and others. Furthermore, by component type, it can be segmented into consumers computing, TV systems, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, security system, smart plugs, wireless speakers and others.

Geographically, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the connected living room market include Xplore Technologies Corp., Panasonic Corporation, Mountain Secure Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., DRS Technologies Inc., General Electric, LG Electronics, Inc., Toshiba Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

