Growth in Mobile Applications and Increase in Mobile Game Developers.

The report “Cloud/Mobile Backend As A Service (BAAS) Market by Service Type (Data and Application Integration, Identity and Access Management, Usage Analytics, Professional Service , and Support and Maintenance Service) – Global Forecast to 2020”, the global BaaS market size to grow from USD 1.32 Billion in 2015 to USD 28.10 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.2%.

The growth in the number of mobile applications and increase in mobile game developers, and increased adoption of BaaS services among the SMEs and the enterprises, provides the market the future opportunity for the growth. The major drivers responsible for the growth of the BaaS market are increased adoption of cell phones and smart devices, demand for rapid deployment and development, and increased adoption of cloud-based applications.

In the services type segment, data and application integration service would contribute the maximum market share in 2015

The data and application integration services type is the core segment that prevents any kind of data leakage while transferring the data from one place to another. The data integration services type is widely adopted by the enterprises and comprises enterprise integration services, data and file storage and SaaS integrations. This service type enables the IT staff to connect the enterprise systems through single data and identity microservices. The data integration services type also manages the data as it includes hosting services where users can store, alter, update, delete, and upload any type of content. This makes the data integration service a robust service further providing high-end security features to the SMEs, large enterprises, and the end-users.

The growing demand for monitoring active users, devices and events, and securing the business critical data by the organization is driving the growth of the usage analytics in this market

The usage analytics services type assist organizations by providing numerous features such as push notifications, location, beacons, email, and SMS. The BaaS vendors provide analytics capabilities such as monitoring active users, active devices, events, API calls, and storage. The push notification is a system generated automatic message where users are notified for an event related to an application. The push notification also allows users to communicate with one another by using ‘User to User’ push notifications. The analytics dashboard enables the mobile app developers to track the usage of app and take control to deliver superior experiences across all devices and platforms.

Presence of all the major BaaS players and 35% of the total application developers in North America are the key drivers driving the North American market

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the BaaS market from 2015 to 2020 due to the presence of major BaaS players. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering BaaS services; hence, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players in the BaaS market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, AnyPresence, Appcelerator, CloudMine, Built.IO Backend, and KII Corporation. These players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the BaaS market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and recent developments associated with the BaaS market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-backend-as-a-service-mbaas-market-813.html

