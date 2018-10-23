Food Additive Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018–2025

Global Food Additive market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 is base year. The market study reveals that the global food additive market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 4% during 2018-2025 in terms of value. The market is expected to reach around USD 60 billion by 2025.

This growth is driven by a numerous reasons such as, growing demand for processed and packaged food among consumers across the globe, coupled with technology innovation in the overall Food & Beverage industry.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as, drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global food additive market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Request for PDF Sample of this Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/food-additive/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Acidity Regulator, Sweetener, Colorant, Flavoring Agent, Emulsifier, Food Preservative, Anti-Caking & Others. Based on the source of Food Additive, the market is segmented into Natural Source & Synthetic Source. Further the market is bifurcated into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Products, Beverage, Dairy Product & Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global food additive market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global food additive market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape and financial highlights.

Key Stakeholders

• Cargill Inc.

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniel Midland Company

• Kerry Group

• DowDupont

• Evonik Industries AG

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Food Additive Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

• The demand for global food additive market is expected to grow a significant rate, during forecast period. Food Additive is witnessing tremendous growth due to factors as need for convenience food like the packaged and processed food that are ready-to-cook and loaded with food additives to keep them fresh for longer time. The demand for convenience food results for increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries, like India & China materials. Global food additive market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 4% & 3% by value and volume respectively, during the forecast period, 2018-2025

• Flavoring Agents has been the largest revenue contributor, in terms of value, to the global additive market as compared to other product types. It is expected to grow with CAGR over 4% by value during the forecast period, 2018-2025

• Global food additive market from various applications is estimated to grow with a CAGR over 4% over the period of 2018-2025 with Bakery & Confectionery having highest contribution

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Food Additive market and is expected to propel with a CAGR over 6% by value and with a CAGR over 5% by volume during the forecast period, 2018-2025 with India being the fastest growing market having a CAGR over 7% and expected to reach a revenue of around USD 3 Billion

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global aerosol market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The global food additive market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are CARGILL INC., BASF SE, ARCHER DANIEL MIDLAND COMPANY, etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, Archer Daniel Midland Company has acquired Rodelle to magnify its customer offerings with premium and certified organic vanilla products and this will help to gain competitive advantage over others.

Browse full Research Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/food-additive/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Framework

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive summary

Chapter Four: Food Additives Industry Insights

Chapter Five: Global Food Additive Market Overview

Chapter Six: Food Additive Market, By Product Type

Chapter Seven: Food Additive Market, By Sources

Chapter Eight: Food Additive Market, By Application

Chapter Nine: Food Additive Market, By Region

Know more…

Contact Us:

info@blueweaveconsulting.com



Phone Number: 18666586826