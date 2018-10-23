Software Defined Perimeter Market | Global Industry is projected to reach USD 7899 Billion by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global software defined perimeter market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for software defined perimeter among enterprises as it minimizes the maximum communal network-based attacks.

The global software defined perimeter market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the software defined perimeter market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global Software Defined Perimeter Market is projected to reach USD 7899 billion at a CAGR of over 35% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

In the global software defined perimeter market, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to factors such as growing e-commerce companies and major network issues also contributed to the regional growth of the market. Other aspects such as the emerging economies and technological advancement in software defined perimeter is aiding the market in the region.

Major Key Players:

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• EMC RSA (U.S.)

• Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

• Palo Alto Networks (U.S.)

• Certes Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

• Catbird, Inc. (U.S.)

• Vidder, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cryptzone North America Inc. (U.S.)

• TrustedPassage (U.S.)

• VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (U.S.).

Software Defined Perimeter Market Segmentation:

The global Software Defined Perimeter market is segmented by components, enforcement point, deployment, organization size and end-users. By component segment, the market consists of solutions & service. Solutions consists of security software, which is further sub-segmented into risk analytics and visualization, access control, ids, and IPS, data loss prevention and others. The others sub-segment consists of control automation and orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management and performance management and reporting.

The enforcement point consists of controller, gateway & end-point. The services sub-segment consists of support and maintenance, training and education, integration and testing and consulting. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. And by end-user segment the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare, and life science, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global software defined perimeter market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America accounts for the largest share in the global software defined perimeter market.

Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications.

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• Software Solution Providers

