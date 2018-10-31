Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size, Future Industry Projections, & Forecast To 2024

The report on global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report, which gives an intellectual understanding of the ASRS industry.

The enhanced inventory control at lower cost, improved employee productivity along with the growth of the automated material handling market, reduced labor cost and significantly lower risk of damage, improved productivity and efficiency in the supply chain and significant reduction in energy cost are the major factors pushing the market uphill. But higher initial capital investment might restraint the growth in the coming years.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the ASRS market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. The ASRS market has been segmented based on industry such as automotive, food & beverages, chemical, electronic & semiconductor, metal & machinery, e-commerce, aviation, healthcare, 3PL, and textile. The report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of market size during the study period. Each industry has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as Bastian Solutions, LLC, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg, Kardex Group, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Mecalux S.A., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg, SSI Schaefer Group, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Corporation, Egemin Automation, Inc., Viastore Systems, Inc., Wynright Corporation, Savoye, Inc., Dearborn Mid-West Company, LLC, Knapp AG, and TGW Logistics Group. Geographically, the ASRS market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.ASRS Market Analysis By Type

5.ASRS Market Analysis By Industry

6.ASRS Market Analysis By Function

7.ASRS Market Analysis By Geography

8.Competitive Landscape Of ASRS Companies

9.Company Profiles Of ASRS Industry

