Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market will be Driven by Growth in Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, Quarrying and Agriculture Sectors: Ken Research

The plastic pipes and fittings market in Jordan has presence of around 20-25 manufacturers with World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics, IPCO, Universal, Specialized Co. for Plastic Industries, Altayseer, Omoush Group (Al-Nahda), Engineering Plastic Industries and Al Rawand Plastic Industries being some of the big players in the market.

The plastic pipe and fitting market in Jordan is in its late growth stages. There has been positive growth in the market during the review period from 2012 to 2017. The Jordanian market is dominated by the consumption of uPVC pipes owing to vast application in irrigation, water supply, sewage and plumbing applications. There has been high demand of plastic pipes in Jordan Valley and other regions have high concentration of population. Following uPVC, PE pipes have the second highest demand, while CPVC and pipes made of other materials like PP, ABS, PVDF and PB have the third and the fourth highest share in the Jordan Plastic pipe and fittings market.

The growth in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry & fishing sector are the major factors driving growth in plastic pipe and fittings market in Jordan. In past few years the country’s economic and political condition has been weak. The country’s debt situation has been acute tax rise on food items in January 2018 has instigated mass agitations against the government. However, with implementation of new fiscal policies and financial help received from Qatar the country’s economy is expected to revive soon from this crises situation soon. The government has devised the Economic Growth plan 2018-2022 and the National Water Strategy 2016-2025 to address some of the major challenges being faced by the country. Under these plans the government has laid down ambitious targets for infrastructural development of various sectors. These developmental initiatives have directly or indirectly benefitted the plastic pipe and fittings market.

World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics and IPCO, are some of the leading players in organized sector of plastic pipe and fittings in Jordan. Majority of the companies in Jordan have products primarily for applications in water supply, sewage and irrigation applications. Only a handful of organized players manufacture plastic pipes for application in industrial applications. Some of the manufacturers in the Jordanian market are also distributors of plastic pipe products manufactured by foreign companies like George Fischer and Philmac. The major parameters of competition in the market are prices, wide product portfolio and quality of the plastic pipes & fittings.

According to Ken Research report titled “Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022- By Type of Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil and Others)” manufacturing and construction sector coupled with significant growth in irrigated agricultural land along with rising population have been the major growth drivers in Jordan plastic pipe and fitting market. On the other hand volatility of oil prices, low profit margins and weakening of private consumption due to ongoing economic and political crises in the country have been the major restraints in the growth of the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• uPVC

• PE

• CPVC

• Others (PP, ABS, PVDF, PB and others)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

• Water Supply and Sewage

• Plumbing

• Industrial

• Irrigation

• Others (Cable Protection- Telecom, power and electrical, Healthcare, HVAC and other Industries)

By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

• Plastic Resins Manufacturers

• Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

• Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

World Plastic Pipes, Farhat Plastics, IPCO, Universal, Specialized Co. for Plastic Industries, Altayseer, Omoush Group (Al-Nahda), Engineering Plastic Industries and Al Rawand Plastic Industries

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Industry

Jordan Plastic Pipes and Fittings Outlook

Jordan Plastic Pipes Market Sales

Jordan Plastic Pipes Market Size

Jordan Pipes and Fittings Market

Plastic Pipes Used in Plumbing

HDPE Pipes Used in Irrigation

Manufacturers of Plastic Pipes in Jordan

PVC Pipes and Its Advantage and Disadvantages

UPVC Pipes and Fittings Jordan

Plastic Pipes Manufacturing Process

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing Standards

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/jordan-plastic-pipes-fittings-market/170255-97.html

