North American Laboratory Information System Market Research Report Analysis and Forecast up to 2025

Introduction of North American Laboratory Information System:

Laboratory information system is a software or services based system designed for data management of medical laboratory test results and related information. Expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for quality diagnosis with minimum errors and need for improving the efficiency of the laboratories.

Axiom MRC Published an “North American Laboratory Information System Market Research Report, By Type, Component, Delivery Mode, End User And Country, Market Share, Trend Analysis And Forecast Up To 2025”

North American laboratory information system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025.

Download free sample report @ https://bit.ly/2P45gF9

Increasing participation of government as well as IT sector in healthcare specifically laboratory services such as testing and diseases diagnostics is triggering the market for laboratory information systems in North American region.

Segmentation of North American Laboratory Information System:

By Type:

Clinical Pathology LIS

Anatomic Pathology LIS

By Component:

Software

Services.

By Delivery Mode:

Premise

Remotely Hosted

Cloud-Based

By End User:

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Anatomic Pathology Laboratories

Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks etc.

Brows full details: https://bit.ly/2JsOmKm

By Country:

Cerner Corporation, Compugroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI), EPIC Systems Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.), Merge Healthcare, Inc., Orchard Software Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. among others.

About Axiom MRC:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 238697007

Hop n open with us!

Company Profiles