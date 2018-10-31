Phoenix Marketcity Pune’s ‘Style Icon 2018’ Grand Finale

The city’s most fashionable compete to strut their way to the world of fashion!

Pune, October 30, 2018: The city’s most awaited fashion event, Phoenix Marketcity Pune’s Style Icon 2018 powered by Khushboo Karva, which is now in its 6th Season, was concluded recently. The event was oozing glitz and glamour with celebrities like Aahana Kumra, Rhea Sisodiya, Dritti Saharan, and Neetha Shetty judging the Grand Finale event. Among the esteemed judges was also Vinay Aranha, prominent entrepreneur and philantropist from the city.

Pune’s Style Icon 2018 was supported by Khushboo Karva, who is India’s entry for the Mrs Univers Asia-Arab 2018 pageant. Moushmi Zaveri Sanas was the Luxury Event Partner of the event which undoubtedly lent the desired glamour to the competition. It is their love for fashion and glitz that made Style Icon a year-on-year success.

The contestants this season were par excellence, having been trained by the best in the fashion business including Fashion director, Sandeep Dharma and various other experts. The rigorous training program which lasted over two months ensured that 30 of the most stylish and chic contestants out of the 1200+ entries for the 2018 edition walked the runway with confidence and poise. These aspiring models were selected from across varied age groups and professions.

Arpit Sharma (TV Presenter and Anchor) hosted the glam evening with wit and humour, which was attended by prominent city personalities. The contestants had two sequences, a Classic Indian wear sequence walked on some retro songs followed by a trendy, contemporary Casual wear sequence choreographed on the latest Punjabi hits. In the end, Niyamat Nadir, Akanksha Pathak, and Mahesh Kudale beat all others to bag the coveted title of Style Icon 2018. Apart from the main title, contestants also had the chance to win Style Icon Popular, Style Icon Best Smile, Style Icon Best Skin, and Ms Catwalk.

Speaking about the show, Mr. Arun Arora, Director, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune said “While Punekars are known for having a great sense of style, the city has lacked a suitable platform for Pune’s fashion forward to showcase their talents. Our aim with Style Icon has always been to give aspiring fashionistas just that; an avenue for self-expression, through fashion. We are thrilled at the success of Style Icon, which has gone on to become the city’s most anticipated fashion platform, getting bigger and better with every passing season.”

Over the years, increasing number of retailers showing interest to associate with the event reiterates its success and growing acceptance. This year Phoenix Marketcity tied up with some of the best brands including Forever New, Jahapanaah, Ethnicity, Cadini, Mr.Button, Lifestyle, Splash, Roadster, C’Lai, Neeru’s, Marks & Spencers and Satyapaul to name a few.