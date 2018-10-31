Rapid Diagnostics Test Readers Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Rapid diagnostic test readers are laboratory diagnostics tools used for the diagnosis and analysis of various diseases in health care facilities. These are used with various immunoassays and biochemical tests. Rapid diagnostic test readers offer several advantages over the conventional ones, such as, quick test results, easy-to-conduct diagnostics tests, time saving, precise detection, and less complications. Thus, rapid diagnostics readers are an emerging tool for diagnosis of various disease indications in limited resource settings and remote locations where conventional approaches are inadequate or not available.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rapid-diagnostics-test-readers-market.html

The global rapid diagnostics test readers market is estimated to be primarily driven by technological advancements and their increasing applications in diagnosis of a vast number of infectious diseases as well as endocrinology disorders. The emerging trend of point-of-care diagnostics in countries, such as, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Japan, and France is projected to fuel the demand for rapid diagnostics tests readers during the forecast period. Furthermore, high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as, hepatitis, tuberculosis, retroviral infections, and endocrine disorders, viz., diabetes, thyroid disorders, etc. is likely to drive the demand for rapid diagnostics test readers during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, more than 71 million people were affected with hepatitis C infection globally. Also, according to the HIV.gov website, around 36.7 million people were living with HIV/AIDS worldwide by the end of 2016. Thus, high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of infectious diseases across the globe is a key driver of the growth of the rapid diagnostics test readers market.

The global rapid diagnostics test readers market can be segmented into five broad categories, viz. product, technology, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the global market can be divided into handheld rapid diagnostic readers and desktop rapid diagnostic readers. Based on technology, the global rapid diagnostics test readers market can be classified into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay detection technology (ELISA), chemiluminescent immunoassay technology (CLIA), fluorescent immunoassay detection technology (FIA), and others. Currently, enzyme-linked immunosorbent detection technology dominates the global market owing to its high adoption for the detection of various infectious as well as endocrinology disorders across the globe.

Request Brochure of Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47682

The CLIA detection technology segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the specificity and promptness of test results provided by the technology. Based on application, the global rapid diagnostics test readers market can be segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, hematology, fertility testing, drugs of abuse, and others. The infectious disease segment is poised to hold prominent share of the global rapid diagnostics test readers market by the end of 2026. By end-user, the global market can be segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the global rapid diagnostics test readers market can be broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the leading share of the global market owing to easy availability of rapid diagnostics test readers, early adoption of technologically advanced products, and rise in demand for point-of-care testing devices among health care institutions in the region. Following North America, Europe is projected to be the prominent shareholder of the global rapid diagnostics test readers market during the forecast period. Well-established health care facilities, emerging trend of preventive diagnostics, and increasing number of aging population in the region are estimated to drive the growth of the market in Europe. The rapid diagnostics test readers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapidly changing health care infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as, China and India, increase in per capita health care expenditure, and high incidence and prevalence rates of infectious diseases in the region.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47682

The global rapid diagnostics test readers market is highly consolidated with a few manufactures holding prominent market shares in respective regions. Key players operating in the global rapid diagnostics test readers market include Abbott laboratories, QIAGEN, DCN Diagnostics, Detekt Biomedical LLC., Reagena Oy Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., and Erba Mannheim.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/