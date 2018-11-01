Emirates to celebrate the special flavors of Diwali

Mumbai, 31 October 2018: Customers travelling on Emirates’ India flights in the coming days are in for a special treat as the award-winning airline celebrates the festival of lights with traditional Diwali delicacies. The airline has also announced special Diwali fares* from its nine ports in the country to select destinations such as New York, Chicago, London, Orlando, Madrid, Lisbon, Frankfurt, Barcelona.

From November 4 to 10, customers travelling in all classes between Dubai and India will enjoy classic Indian sweets and delicacies associated with Diwali. Emirates will also extend the celebrations to select lounges across its global network by offering its customers special dishes.

“We know how important Diwali is to Indians around the world and we’re happy to join in the celebrations by honoring the flavors of Diwali on board and on the ground. We hope all our Indian passengers will get to enjoy a small taste of home when flying Emirates during this festive season,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Vice President – India & Nepal.

During the festival week, Emirates customers in Economy class can enjoy gram flour-based Motichoor Laddu served with all meals. In First Class and Business class, passengers can look forward to fig-based Anjeer Chakkar and Motichoor Laddu in addition to the dessert menu.

On November 7, Emirates’ premium lounges in Dubai, Delhi, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur will also join in the celebrations and serve sweets such as barfis, laddoos, jalebis; mains such as biryani rice and chapatti; snacks like dal kachori, samosa; and desserts such as angoori rabdi, Rasmalai and kheer.

The celebrations are part of Emirates’ ongoing investment to offer customers seasonal menus and a chance to sample new flavours from different destinations when travelling. In all classes, Emirates serves multi course meals prepared by award-winning chefs. The airline’s regionally inspired cuisine is often complemented by seasonal offerings, such as special menus for Christmas, Lunar New Year, Oktoberfest, and Eid.

To give customers a behind-the-scenes look at how it creates its onboard menus and works with its global partners, Emirates has recently launched its own Food and Wine channels on ice. The Food Channel showcases the detail that goes into menu development by Emirates chefs and ingredient sourcing for onboard meals. The Wine Channel gives an inside look into Emirates’ US $700 million dollar investment in fine wines and its regional and seasonal food menus prepared by award-winning chefs. Both the Emirates Food and Wine Channels can now be viewed on all flights.

*For bookings between 9-11th November 2018, and for travel between 12th November 2018 – 31st March 2019. Please visit www.emirates.com for more details or contact your travel agent.