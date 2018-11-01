Global Fuel Additives Market Grows At a CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2023 | TechSci Research

A new market research report titled “Global Fuel Additives Market, By Type (Deposit Control Additives, Dyes and Markers, Cetane Improvers, Antioxidants, Stability Improvers, Anti-Icing Fuel Additives, Octane Improvers and Others), By Application (Diesel Fuel Additives, Aviation Fuel Additives, Gasoline Fuel Additives and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Fuel Additives Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Fuel Additives Market.

Global Fuel Additives Market is projected to reach USD 9.25 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2023 owing to stringent environmental regulations on fuel emission and growing automobile industries. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel efficiency and better combustion will also catalyse the fuel additives market during the forecast period. In 2017, the North America region led the global fuel additives market in terms of value. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the global leader in fuel additives market during the forecast period owing to growing construction, manufacturing, and automobile industries in the region with few strict regulations on fuel utilization and emission controls are estimated to drive the market for fuel additives in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, North America and Europe & CIS region both have strict fuel emission and environmental regulations will further propel the demand for fuel additives market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Fuel Additives Market are Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Fuel Performance Solutions Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical Corporation, Infineum International Ltd., Cerion LLC, Cummins Inc, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Innospec Inc. etc.

