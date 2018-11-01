Ongoing Forecast Study on Diethylenetriamine (DETA) Market to Reveal Key Insights Assessed for 2017 – 2027 Period

Diethylenetriamine, abbreviated as DETA, is an organic compound and a colourless, hygroscopic liquid, which is soluble in water and polar organic solvents. Diethylenetriamine is the structural equivalent of diethylene glycol. Its chemical properties resemble those of ethylene diamine. Diethylenetriamine is produced along with ethylene diamine, with ethylene dichloride being used as a raw material. Diethylenetriamine finds applications in a wide range of industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, automotive, wastewater treatment, textile chemicals, oilfield chemicals and other industries.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of end-user industry, the global diethylenetriamine market is segmented as follows:

Adhesive and Sealant industry

Paper industry

Water treatment industry

Oil industry

Automotive industry

Textile chemical industry

On the basis of application type, the global diethylenetriamine market is segmented as follows:

Corrosion inhibitors and anti-scaling agents

Surface active agents

Ion exchange agents

Functional fluids

Additives

Key Trends, Drivers

Recently there has been a rise in demand for diethylenetriamine from industries such as automotive, oil and gas, polymer, construction, agriculture, personal care and other major industries. This is expected to drive the global market growth of diethylenetriamine. In the automotive industry, diethylenetriamine finds use in the production of different types of resins, additives and lubricants, which find applications in auto manufacturing. Also, diethylenetriamine has been witnessing increasing demand from the oil & gas industry in the form of oilfield chemicals, as lubricants and chelating agents.

The production of application specific products and products with enhanced quality from diethylenetriamine is expected to increase significantly in the near future. Hence, investments for the manufacture of diethylenetriamine is also expected to be driven by these requirements. The development of bio-based polyamines requires diethylenetriamine as a raw material, thereby driving the market growth. As an example, diethylenetriamine is expected to find increasing applications in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. Also, it is expected that specific end-use industries would contribute to the demand for diethylenetriamine in the coming years, due to the expected variety in product development of diethylenetriamine from point of view of increased number of applications. This trend could be expected to be more prominent in the Middle East and Latin America.

However, it can be expected that the growth of the diethylenetriamine market will be slowed down due to stringent environmental regulations imposing restrictions on the use of hazardous substances. It should be noted that diethylenetriamine does pose hazards in terms of its corrosive action on the skin as well as eyes. Also, diethylenetriamine could be combustible at high temperature and could produce harmful and undesirable products such as carbon oxides and nitrogen oxides during combustion. Inhalation of diethylenetriamine spray mist could cause severe irritation in the respiratory tract, which is characterized by shortness of breath, coughing and choking.

Numerous regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been imposing strict regulations pertaining to the use of diethylenetriamine as it poses certain severe risks. The transport and storage of diethylenetriamine have also been a matter of scrutiny by regulatory agencies worldwide, in recent times.

Also, it should be noted that the raw materials used for the manufacture of diethylenetriamine products are expensive, and also relatively scarce in terms of availability. These factors could hinder the growth rate of the diethylenetriamine market in the near future.

In terms of manufacturing as well as consumption, the Asia Pacific region has been holding a high share and is expected to continue to contribute significantly for the growth of the diethylenetriamine market, with China being a key country in terms of diethylenetriamine demand. The European demand for diethylenetriamine has been observed to be tending towards maturity.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global diethylenetriamine market are as follows:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation