Ride-Hailing Service Market: Study Applications, Types and Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Ride-hailing service is a comfortable means of transportation, which offers door-to-door conveyance.
The market for such ride-hailing services holds high potential in the transportation industry. The current business scenario has witnessed high demand for these services, especially in the developing regions, namely U.S., China, Germany, and others.
In 2017, the global Ride-Hailing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ride-Hailing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride-Hailing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study:
- Uber Technologies
- Lyft
- Daimler AG
- Grab
- ANI Technologies
- Didi Chuxing Technology
- nuTonomy
- Denso Corporation
- TomTom NV
- Gett
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
- E-hailing
- Car Rental
- Car Sharing
- Station-based Mobility
Market segment by Application, split into:
- Group
- Personal
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ride-Hailing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ride-Hailing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ride-Hailing Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
