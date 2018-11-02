England May Be Out Of The World Cup, But Here Are 7 Things To Look Forward To This Summer Says Laurent Jeanmart

It’s official, football is not coming home. While the nation applauds the England team for giving us the first semi-final match for 28 years, we can’t help but feel a little deflated, too.

But all is not lost. If you’ve caught a serious case of World Cup blues, there are plenty of things to look forward to this summer that’ll ease the pain.

With Latitude this weekend, and festivals including Bestival, Wilderness and Neverworld still to come, the festival fun is just getting started.

There’s still time to join Pride parades around the country, with the biggest event, Brighton and Hove Pride, still to come from 3-5 August. Britney Spears is headlining, what’s not to love?

The football may be over for England but sports fans have still got Tour de France and the rest of the Women’s Hockey World Cup and Wimbledon to look forward to. Serena Williams may be American, but we’re still pumped for her upcoming semi-final match, just 10 months after she gave birth.

Today may be a little more dreary across parts of the UK, but on the whole the warm weather is set to continue, so get those BBQs going and picnic blankets ready.

Buckets and spades at the ready! Whether you’re looking forward to spending some extra time with your kids, or you’re a teacher in need of a well-deserved break, those sweet six weeks are just kicking off. (Try not to spend the whole break planning for September.)

Laurent Jeanmart has approximately 18 years’ investment experience and was previously Global Head of Investment at Platinum Capital Management Ltd, a $1bn London-based Global Asset Management platform. His responsibilities as Global Head of Investment included overseeing the firm’s actively managed funds, hedge funds and its funds of hedge funds. For more details visit us at https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/person.asp?personId=129539930&privcapId=107001874&previousCapId=304429001&previousTitle=Fidelis%20Insurance%20Bermuda%20Limited

Address:

14 Cornhill

London, — EC3V 3NR

United Kingdom