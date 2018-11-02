Global Mobile Device Management Market to reach a market size of $6.3 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Device Management market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Device Management is expected to attain a market size of $6.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of smartphone & tablets, rampant adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and growing security concerns to protect corporate data are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The Mobile Device Management market is broadly classified by vertical into education, healthcare & life sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail government & public sector, manufacturing, aviation, transportation & logistics, and others. The BFSI sector is the major segment holding the maximum market share; and education segment would be the fastest-growing vertical. Application management would be the dominate segment and would be the fastest-growing segment in the Mobile Device Management market, as application management gives control over the mobile applications in an organization, on company-provided and BYOD devices. The solution also provides micro level controls to the administrators in an organization, ultimately helping management and security of the data.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Device Management have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation and VMware, Inc.
Segmentation
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Component Type
Solution
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Function
Operations
Marketing
Finance
Human Resource
Sales
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Deployment Type
Public
Private
Hybrid
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Government
Aerospace & Defense
Education
Telecom & IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Others
Global Mobile Device Management Market By Geography
North America Mobile Device Management Market
U.S. Mobile Device Management Market
Canada Mobile Device Management Market
Mexico Mobile Device Management Market
Rest of North America Mobile Device Management Market
Europe Mobile Device Management Market
Germany Mobile Device Management Market
U.K. Mobile Device Management Market
France Mobile Device Management Market
Russia Mobile Device Management Market
Spain Mobile Device Management Market
Italy Mobile Device Management Market
Rest of Europe Mobile Device Management Market
Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market
China Mobile Device Management Market
Japan Mobile Device Management Market
India Mobile Device Management Market
South Korea Mobile Device Management Market
Singapore Mobile Device Management Market
Malaysia Mobile Device Management Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market
LAMEA Mobile Device Management Market
Brazil Mobile Device Management Market
Argentina Mobile Device Management Market
UAE Mobile Device Management Market
Saudi Arabia Mobile Device Management Market
South Africa Mobile Device Management Market
Nigeria Mobile Device Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Mobile Device Management Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
CA, Inc.
com, Inc.
Epicor Software Corporation.
VMware, Inc.
