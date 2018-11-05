Passion for vintage Chanel

Every woman dreams about wearing beautiful clothes and accessories, they want to be stylish and have quality items in their collection. Among all top brands that stand out and which are well known, Chanel is definitely among the first ones. Buying vintage Chanel is not an easy task, especially if you don’t know who to trust or where to buy from. No matter what you are looking for, if Chanel earrings, bracelets, necklaces or so, online is a good place to start looking.

The good news is that you can find a lot of tips and tricks on how to spot fake vintage Chanel accessories and you can be sure that you are spending money in the right direction. There is nothing more frustrating than making an investment and then realize it was all for nothing. Fake accessories are worthless and once you bought them, there is no going back, as you are left with them. Shops and specialists that sell jewelry know exactly how to identify the genuine ones and have developed tutorials and guides, so that each person makes the right decision and it is not fooled. Counterfeiters have gotten good at what they do and it is even hard to spot the fake elements, but if you really are a Chanel fab, then you know something about the exclusive brand and what makes it so special. Signature details exist and if you know some valuable information about the pieces, you can spot the marks and tell the difference.

On some collections, Chanel had stamps with the name right on the jewelry, but the early designs were not marked. Of course, early models are more expensive, because they are harder to find. The more information you have regarding the brand and the elements, the less chances of getting fooled. A few important aspects have to be considered nevertheless and these pointers will help you choose the right elements. Logos and writings exist, no matter if on the inside or outside of the element. If you see something wrong with the logo or with the brand’s name, it means it is not authentic and you can move on.

Always verify the condition of the jewelry you plan on buying. There is no point in paying a lot on pieces that are damaged and don’t look very good. Being vintage, few of them will be in pristine condition, but it is worth looking well enough, making comparisons. Some of the aspects that lower the price and the quality include missing parts, dents, scratched or chipped enamel and such.

Certainly you don’t want to buy something that is very worn off, as you will not be able to look presentable or show it to friends. Once you keep into account these pointers, it is time to check out the available shops and specialists that sell Chanel earrings, brooches, necklaces, bracelets and more, based on what you are looking for. Online, you can access websites from across the world and you can compare prices and characteristics, check out which one is worth your attention, all from the comfort of your home. You don’t even have to get out of the house and the best part is that you can shop from stores across the globe. Many of them provide free shipping, so it is quite convenient, as you pay simply for the jewelry and not additional taxes. The package gets delivered to your address, saving a lot of valuable time.

When you see very low prices for high-end brands, it means something is wrong and the source should not be trusted. Even if they are vintage and used jewelry pieces, it does not mean they are cheap. It is even better when shops provide the money-back guarantee. This means that if you are not satisfied with your order, you can return the items and get your money back. It is a clear sign that the shop is trustworthy and values their products, knowing exactly what they sell. After buying the accessories, you should know how to care for them, so you can benefit from their value and condition for a long period of time. Luckily, a lot of information is available online and you can get informed easily, so you don’t end up damaging the pieces and ruining their value.

