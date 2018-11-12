Agriculture Equipment Market Manufactures Status and Regional Outlook Analysis by 2025

With escalating demand for food owing to growing populationinadequate arable landwater scarcityand degradation of soil fertilitythe agriculture industry is facing concerns related to production. Due to industrializationmore agriculture lands are used for commercial purposeresulting in population shift toward citieslimited availability of laborandreased wages.

To counter these concernsmechanization trend isreasing to improve the efficiency of farmland.The growth factors are a reduction in production timeimproved qualityand cost saving.

This report studies the Agriculture Equipment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Agriculture Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the farm tractor marketby power output. The country-level tractor sales numbers are multiplied by country-level penetration of each category of power output. The country-level marketby volumeis multiplied by the country-level average selling price of farm tractors with each category of power output to get the country-level marketby value.

The further addition of country-level to the regional level and then the summation of regional markets gives the farm tractor marketby power outputin value. A similar approach has been followed to derive the farm tractor marketby drive type & combines market by application.

The global Agriculture Equipment market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Agriculture Equipment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Deere (U.S.)

CNH Industrial (U.K.)

Kubota (Japan)

AGCO (U.S.)

Claas (Germany)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

200 hp

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Corn

Rice

Soybean

Wheat

Others

