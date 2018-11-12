Global Operational Analytics Market to reach a market size of $11.98 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Operational Analytics market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Operational Analytics is expected to attain a market size of $11.98 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The major drivers driving the operational analytics market are voluminous amount of data gathered due to emergence of IoT-enabled devices, rapidly growing need for process & operational optimization & control, adoption of advanced data management strategies, and growing awareness about the need for market & competitive intelligence.
The operational analytics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow significantly with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Among all the services, consulting services in the professional services segment would be the leading segment with substantial demand, largely due to the growing need for operational analytics software solutions across organizations.
Manufacturing was the most potential market with the largest market share in 2016 due to benefits such as to create a competitive advantage by improving the efficiency across the product life-cycle and providing a relationship between decision-making and return on Investment (ROI). The energy and utilities vertical would the leading vertical that would garner tremendous traction and would grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing need to store and manage data coming from oil wells, utility grids, gas grids, smart grids, and other sensors.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Operational Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
Segmentation
Global Operational Analytics Market By Component Type
Solution
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
Global Operational Analytics Market By Function
IT Operations
Marketing
Finance
Human Resource
Sales
Global Operational Analytics Market By Application
Predictive Asset Maintenance
Risk Management
Fraud Detection
Supply Chain Management
Customer Management
Workforce Management
Sales & Marketing Management
Others
Global Operational Analytics Market By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
Global Operational Analytics Market By Vertical
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global Operational Analytics Market By Geography
North America Operational Analytics Market
US. Operational Analytics Market
Canada Operational Analytics Market
Mexico Operational Analytics Market
Rest of North America Operational Analytics Market
Europe Operational Analytics Market
Germany Operational Analytics Market
UK. Operational Analytics Market
France Operational Analytics Market
Russia Operational Analytics Market
Spain Operational Analytics Market
Italy Operational Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market
Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market
China Operational Analytics Market
Japan Operational Analytics Market
India Operational Analytics Market
South Korea Operational Analytics Market
Singapore Operational Analytics Market
Malaysia Operational Analytics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market
LAMEA Operational Analytics Market
Brazil Operational Analytics Market
Argentina Operational Analytics Market
UAE Operational Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Operational Analytics Market
South Africa Operational Analytics Market
Nigeria Operational Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Operational Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
