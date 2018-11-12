Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market – Convergence of Big Data Analytics and, Cloud And Mobile Technologies

Smart connected asset and operation are the devices used by the enterprises to produce and deliver goods and services that can efficiently sense and respond to internal and external environment in a prompt and accurate manner. The smart connected asset and operation devices are well aware of environment and can react to design and configuration, support customer requirement or supplier performance and even handle inventory and maintenance schedule. Assets that have been installed and managed for years have decades of historical information. These information reside in various places such as paper files, dataset and knowledgeable workforce. To extract more information from assets, companies are embarking on digital transformation by deploying more and more smart sensor at multiple touch-points.

Smart connected operation provides a comprehensive path for managing factory and its production line. It significantly transform the manufacturing operation and allow manufacturer to have real time analysis of operation data through predictive analytics technology. Smart connected asset and operations are developed through convergence of big data analytics and, cloud and mobile technologies that are merging traditional Informational and operational technology (IT/OT). Smart connected asset and operation are one of the strategic objective that an asset intensive organization are following as it allows an enterprise to move beyond real-time control to predictive control and ultimately to autonomous operation

Increase in manufacturing agility, need for cost reduction and energy and requirement for improving performance has driven the smart connected asset and operation market. Manufacturing industry significantly adopt new technology in order to efficiently compete and fulfil customer demand through improving efficiency and flexibility. This is also expected to increase the adoption of the smart connected assets and operations market in a significant manner. Lack of proper standardization is major restating factor for the market. Furthermore, the cyber security is also one of the biggest concern for the vendors to implement smart connected assets and operation among their end-user facilities. Despite, these challenges, smart connected asset and operation market display immense opportunity due to growing adoption of smart connected assets and operation among end-user vertical for efficient asset monitoring and measurement.