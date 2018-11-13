Asia-Pacific Semi and Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level, By Component, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2030

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level (L0, L1, L2, L3, etc.), By Component (Embedded System, Camera, etc.), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2030” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2017 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market stood at around $ 1 billion in 2016 is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% to reach $ 16.7 billion by 2030. Almost all the leading automobile manufacturers are working towards enhancing safety features in their vehicles. Furthermore, governments of different countries are focusing on boosting development and adoption of new technologies in automotive industry, which is likely to positively influence Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market in the coming years. Additionally, rising number of road accident cases is further likely to propel demand for autonomous vehicles as they are capable of reducing the risk of collision.

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market include BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, and Hyundai Motor Company.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for Asia-Pacific semi & fully autonomous vehicle market using a bottom-up technique, wherein the value service data for different autonomous levels (L0, L1, L2, L3, L4, L5) was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as ACEA, OICA, World Bank, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

