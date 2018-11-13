Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market is Driven by the Favorable Government Regulations

Concentrated bone marrow aspirate (BMA) is a biologic concentrate derived from a patient’s own bone marrow, which represents 0.001-0.01% mononuclear cell concentration, red blood cell, immature myeloid precursors, granulocytes, and platelets. Gradient centrifugation is applied to BMA to separate mononuclear cells, (also known as BMAC) which can be used for the treatment of bone healing, cartilage repair and new blood vessel growth. The global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market was valued around US$ 130 Million and expected to reach over US$ 200 Million registering a growth rate more than 5.0% during forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Rising demand for technology driven solution, rapid economic growth, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about stem cell-based treatment in the region have generated more opportunity, creating potential market from players in the U.S. and Europe.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-marrow-aspirate-concentrates-market.html

Technological advancements in the bone marrow aspirate concentrates systems segment will drive growth of the segment in near future. Technological advancement is the development of a better device (in terms of BMAC preparation time, quantity of bone marrow stem cells separated, and cost) than the existing one. For instance, the ‘Harvest SmartPrep BMAC system’ is a point-of-care, easy-to-use system capable of separating a defined concentration of mononucleotide cells within 15 minutes. On the other hand, the existing centrifugation method is labor-intensive and time-consuming. It requires complex logistic considerations. Thus, technologically advanced BMAC solutions are anticipated to replace current procedure in near future. Emergence of biologic alternatives like PRP, BMAC and stem cell derived products are about to set a trend in the current market scenario as the orthobiologic procedures are considered to be less invasive and more effective as compared to traditional implantation procedures.

With the advancement in production protocol and equipment, BMAC has demonstrated positive results in several cases. After the discovery of bone marrow therapy, the treatment has been associated with painful outcomes and prolonged recovery time. Sometimes, the treatment does not show any positive therapeutic improvement in pain management and wound healing time. Thus, high failure rate has been observed during clinical research trials for dermatological application which may hamper growth of the market. The bone marrow aspirate concentrates market in Asia is expanding with a high potential and has created huge opportunities owing to unmet clinical needs, rising geriatric population, large patient pool, favorable government regulations, development in health care sector, and increased focus on research and developmental activities. Companies operating in the global market for bone marrow aspirate concentrates are focusing on in-licensing and collaboration agreements to put new products in the Asia market.

The global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market has been analyzed on the basis of product type, application, end-users and geography. Among product type segment, bone marrow aspirate concentrates accessories segment is anticipated to dominate the market on the backdrop of rise in number of BMAC assisted procedures and rising awareness about stem cell assisted therapy. In terms of application, orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to hold major share of the market. Increased prevalence of and incidences of orthopedic diseases & sports injuries and rapidly increasing elderly population will fuel growth of the segment. While, hospitals and clinics end-user segment has dominated the global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market. Major market share of the segment is attributed to well-organized health care infrastructure, and government’s initiatives to promote a tiered health care system.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40451

Geographically, bone marrow aspirate concentrates market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a stronger pace during forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Health care in Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing industries, driven by aging population, growing health awareness, and changing attitude toward preventive healthcare. Moreover, low cost of medical services in China and India has resulted in the rise in the medical tourism, attracting patients from across the world. China is shifting focus from increasing health care service volume to enhancing provision efficiency. Hence, the government is initiating programs to promote a tiered health care system, reform public hospitals, and channel private capital into health care provision and insurance will further boost growth of the market in this region.

The bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is an emerging market. After 30 to 40 years of research, various stem cell treatments, technologies, and devices are in the development stage and approaching for commercialization. Thus, technological advancements and upcoming product launches in the market will drive market in near future.

Key players operate in the market include Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT), Ranfac Corp., Arthrex, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., MK Alliance Inc. (TotipotentSC), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. the U.S. and Europe based key players are adopting strategic distribution agreement policies to expand geographical territory. In line with above strategy, in August 2017, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. announced a distribution agreement with Boyalife WSN Ltd., a China based company. Through this agreement, Boyalife WSN Ltd. will distribute Cesca’s innovative biobanking and point-of-care solutions in China, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. As India and China represent two of the fastest growing economies in the world, successful penetration of these regions can generate more market opportunity to the companies.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40451

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/