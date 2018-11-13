Cosmetic Enhancement Procedures At Hasan Surgery In Dubai

Hasan Surgery

Frowning lines makes a person appear older, and many men and women struggle with this very issue. Hasan Surgery specializes in botox injections to give their patients a more aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Dr. Hasan Ali, Plastic Surgeon explains the advantage of using botox injections on female and male patients in Dubai. If the patient does not want wrinkles in any part of their face, he can weaken the muscles in that area. He can also weaken the muscles where other muscles are pulling at the skin. Dr. Hasan Ali frequently injects botox on his patients for what makes a visually pleasing appearance.

Hasan Surgery recommends that patients stick to plastic surgeons that have plenty of expertise and experience. Remember, that it is the face they are dabbling with, and the practitioner needs to pay close attention to detail. The cosmetic center in Dubai requests patients to come in for an assessment after their botox injections to evaluate how the treatment has helped. Depending on the patient’s needs, the cosmetic surgeon may recommend additional botox injections.

“Choosing a plastic surgeon is like picking an artist to do a personal portrait. You want to get it just right”, says Dr. Hasan Ali. “While there are artists who are far cheaper than professional portrait artists it is good to note that you want the end product to look professional and flawless”.

Hasan Surgery has an amazing team with the right combination of artistic skills and technical knowledge, and experience with cosmetic enhancement procedures such as botox injections. The cosmetic clinic is located in Dubai Healthcare City where patients are provided with the finest comfort and care. The team comprises of highly qualified and trained medical staff, state of the art theatre and patients can be assured that they are in capable hands.

About Us

Hasan Surgery is a plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgery center in Dubai. With Hasan surgery there is finally a safe and proven approach to achieve your desired figure. We have the expertise and experience of being a premier cosmetic clinic with a team made up of international doctors, specialists and surgeons. Our patients have access to world-class treatment and we perform various procedures such as abdomen surgery, body lifts and thigh lifts to produce highly satisfying results. For more information, visit our website on https://www.hasansurgery.com/