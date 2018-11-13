LAUNCH OF DABBOO MALIK’S SONG RECREATED VERSION “TUM PUKAAR LO”

Legend Dabboo Malik to launch of Tum Pukaar Lo

Song dedicated to his favourite composer singer Hemant kumar and his favourite lyrics writers Gulzar and Kaifi Azmi

“Tum Pukaar Lo” to be released under the banner of prestigious banner of MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh.

12th November in Mumbai- Leading light of the legends Hemant kumar, Gulzar and Kaifi Azmi, Dabboo Malik will mesmerize the audience with his silken voice.

This modern romantic emotional song by Dabbo Malik is dedicated to the legends. This video will make you travel back in the retro time.

“Tum Pukaar Lo” will be high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. Come be a part of his musical journey where he will sing live & make everyone embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance.

Daboo Malik says “The song is a blend of melody and romance. The music of the song assails your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. Looking forward to the response from the audiences”

MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh mentions” His music assails your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. MS Music & Sound takes pride to launch new singles in the market to keep up with the music scenes prevailing in the country. MS Music & Sound aims to provide the best to the audience by giving them musical pleasures”

Song- Tum Pukaar Lo, Sung & Compose by- Daboo Malik ‘ Song Written by-Director – Roshaan Garry, Present – MS Music & Sound by Mika Singh.