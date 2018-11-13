W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years’ Experience Shipping To The Caribbean

Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960’s and now has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. During that time, the company has shipped everything from a small carton and a single barrel to the complete contents of a very large home for a customer who wished to relocate to the Caribbean, and full container loads for businesses shipping goods there.

W. I. Freight has also helped people who were relocating to Jamaica, many of whom were returning to re-join families there, and some of whom originally came to Britain on the Empire Windrush.

Of course, the company spends a considerable amount of time shipping container loads for businesses, and in particular in the field of book consolidation for the publishing sector. When a customer places an order with a supplier, publisher, wholesaler, or distributor, they nominate W. I. Freight as their shipper, and parcels and pallets can be sent to the company’s warehouse in Barking, East London, which acts as a receiving depot. The goods can then be packed and consolidated and sent as a single shipment which saves the customer money.

The company not only ships to the Caribbean, although that is one of its’ prime destinations, but also ships worldwide to all of Africa, the United States, and United Arab Emirates among others. In addition, the company supplies many types of packaging materials such as cartons, boxes, crates, and barrels.