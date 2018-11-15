Investments Rain On Metal 3D And LED-UV Printing Technologies

Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market. These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life. These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock. For instance, companies such as Materialize NV, a 3D printing service provider and software developer are heavily investing in metal 3D printing technologies.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PRINTING AND RELATED SUPPORT ACTIVITIES GLOBAL MARKET AT $859 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost half of the global market. China was the largest country in the global printing and related support activities market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global printing and related support activities market during 2017– 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, as environmental sustainability becomes increasingly important, biodegradable inks have grown in significance for the field of printing inks. Biodegradable inks are based on castor oil, an organic cleansing agent that allows it to be washed off printing plates without using toxic petroleum cleaning products. The simplification of the post-use recycling of paper and other packaging products enables separation of inks from the paper for pulping. For example, EnNatura has developed an ink based on a solvent derived from vegetable oil and a proprietary resin as part of its efforts to develop biodegradable inks.

Canon was the biggest player in the printing and related support activities market in 2017, with revenues exceeding $32 billion in 2016. Canon’s strategy was reinforcement, expansion of new businesses while creating future businesses and restructuring the global sales network in accordance with market changes.

Printing and related support activities comprise establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing a variety of goods including newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and also including services such as printing on apparel, metal, glass and other materials as well as prepress and post press services. Firms providing printing services perform post printing activities such as folding, cutting or laminating the materials they print.

