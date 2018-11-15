itel teases its upcoming smartphone launch!

itel, is expected to launch its big battery smartphone. As per rumours, the phone is high on specifications, to be at par with premium phones available in market. itel the leading brand from TRANSSION is democratising technology with its offerings.
itel, is expected to launch its big battery smartphone. As per rumours, the phone is high on specifications, to be at par with premium phones available in market. itel the leading brand from TRANSSION is democratising technology with its offerings.
Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply