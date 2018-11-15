UAE Plastic Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “UAE Plastic Pipes (UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others) and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 – Driven by Resilient Growth in Water Supply and Sewage and Plumbing Contracts” provides information on market overview, value chain, manufacturing process and establishment of plastic pipes and fittings plant in the UAE. The report covers aspects such as plastic pipe market segmentation by type of pipes (UPVC, PE, CPVC and others), by end user applications (water supply and sewage, plumbing, irrigation, chemical & oil and others), by market structure (organized and unorganized) and by domestic Manufacturing and import, snapshot on Middle East plastic pipe and fittings market including overview, market size (2012-2017), market segmentation (by type of pipes, by market structure and by end user applications), market size future outlook (2017-2023E) and market segmentation future outlook (2023E). The report also covers factors affecting pricing, common manufacturing standards, buying decision parameters, issues and challenges, growth drivers, Porter’s five force analysis and import and export scenario. The report also covers competitive landscape (competition stage, company position and parameters of competition) and major plastic pipes and fittings manufacturers in UAE (Modern Plastic Industry, Cosmoplast, Hepworth, Polyfab and other players like National Plastic & Al Gawas Plastic Industries LLC). The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The report is useful for manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings and manufacturers of plastic resins to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size

The UAE plastic pipe industry is at a growing stage with a stable growth rate. In terms of revenue, the UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). The policy of economic diversification has led into impressive development in key sectors such as tourism, air transport, trade, financial services, manufacturing and alternative energy. With gradual influx of expatriates over the years, the need for residential housing, public & commercial infrastructure has also significantly grown in the country. The market is dominated by organized players owing to the superior quality of products, vast product portfolio and low cost. Plastic pipes in UAE have their major applications in water supply and sewage applications where high strength, light weight, simple installation and cost effectiveness of the pipes make it an attractive option.

UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation

In 2017 the demand for uPVC pipe dominated the UAE plastic pipe market, followed by PE, CPVC, and other type of plastic pipes respectively. The demand for uPVC and CPVC pipes is majorly driven by application segments such as water supply, sewage and plumbing. The increase in consumption of PE has been mainly driven by its usage as a substitute of PVC pipes. HDPE pipes have wide application including water supply, marine applications, sewage, agricultural and fire loops owing to their high strength and high chemical inertness.

Competition Landscape

The market for plastic pipes and fittings in UAE is largely concentrated with majority of the market dominated by Top 4-5 players. The overall plastic pipes and fittings industry in UAE has around 20-25 manufacturers. Major Pipe manufacturers include Hepworth, Cosmoplast, Modern Plastics, National Plastics and others. Organized manufacturers have extrusion lines which supplies fittings to small manufacturers. Organized players also export their products to GCC and African countries. Major parameters of competition include price of the product, quality, on demand availability of the product, manufacturing standards and product customization.

UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Future Projections

The UAE plastic pipe market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR from 2018-2022. The construction market is a key driver of the U.A.E.’s economy and is second only to Saudi Arabia in terms of size within the GCC. But the sector has come under substantial pressure in the past few years due to the prolonged slump in oil prices. The U.A.E.’s strategic location, well-developed financial market, big consumer base and localized drivers will continue to make it one of the most attractive markets in the GCC. Owing to the upcoming Expo 2020 and the Vision 2021, the construction sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the country. The PE products are expected to take over a substantial share of the PVC pipes and fittings market, owing to their increasing use in the plumbing, water supply, industrial, chemical, oil & gas and marine sector, especially in the large diameters. The demand for plastic pipes and fittings is likely to plunge after conclusion of the Expo 2020 as the current immediate and heightened demand for housing needs will drop.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Pipe

• uPVC

• PE

• CPVC

• Others (PPR, ABS, PVDF and others)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Market

• Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application

• Water Supply and Sewage

• Plumbing

• Chemical and Oil

• Irrigation

• Others (cable protection, healthcare and automotive and other industries)

• By Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers

• Plastic Resins Manufacturers

• Major Importers of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

• Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2023 – Future Forecast

Major Companies Covered:

Hepworth, Cosmoplast, Modern Plastics, Polyfab, National Plastics, Al Gawas Plastic Industries LLC, Shamo Plast

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Introduction on UAE Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

• Value Chain

• Manufacturing Process

• Stakeholders in the Market

• Market Size by revenue (2012-2017)

• Market Segmentation on the Basis of Types of Pipes, Type of Market Structure, Type of End User Application

• Factors Determining Prices of the Product

• Competitive Landscape in the Industry

• Shares and Company Profiles of Major Players in the Market

• Common Manufacturing Standards Used

• Growth Drivers

• Issues and Challenges

• Porter Five Forces Analysis

• Future Outlook for the market (2018-2022) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of type of pipes, type of market structure and type of end user application for the period

• Snapshot on Middle East Plastic Pipes and Fittings market including market size by revenue (2013- 2018), market segmentation on the basis of types of pipes, type if market structure, type of source and type of end user application

